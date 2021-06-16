Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MBSE 12th results 2021 date: Mizoram Board 12th results on June 18

MBSE 12th results 2021 date: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare the Class 12 results on Friday, June 18.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 06:10 PM IST
MBSE 12th results date: The official notification released by the Mizoram Board of School Education said the result will be declared by noon on Friday.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The results will not be displayed on the premises of the board's office due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Candidates who have registered for the Mizoram HSSLC 2021 examination 2021 can check their result on the official website of the board at www.mbse.edu.in

Students can also inquire about their MBSE HSSLC result 2021 to the concerned officials through phone calls or messages on WhatsApp.

Candidates can also get results on their phone by sending SMS - MPBSE 12 Roll No> to 5676750.

MBSE 12th Results 2: Steps to check HSSCL result 2021

Visit the official website of the MBSE at www.mbse.edu.in

On the homepage click on the result tab

Find the link to check the result

Key in your Credentials and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

mbse mbse hsslc result mizoram board of school education mizoram board
