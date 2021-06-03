MBSE HSLC 10th result declared, here's how to check Mizoram board 10th scores

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE on Thursday, June 3 declared the class 10 result 2021 or HSCL exam results. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th or HSCL examination can check their result on the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education at https://www.mbse.edu.in/

Candidates can also get their results on SMS, type MBSE10, and send it to 5676750. For example, MBSE10 2131422 send to 5676750.

To download their result through the official website of MBSE candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Mizoram Board 10th results

Here is how to check the class 10th HSCL result:

Visit the official website of https://www.mbse.edu.in/

On the screen a new page of IndiaResults. Com will be displayed

On the home page click on the Mizoram

Click on High School Leaving Certificate 2021

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number

Click on Find Results

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.