Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / MBSE HSLC 10th result declared, here's how to check Mizoram board 10th scores
board exams

MBSE HSLC 10th result declared, here's how to check Mizoram board 10th scores

MBSE 10th results 2021: Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE on Thursday, June 3 declared the class 10 result 2021 or HSCL exam results.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 04:09 PM IST
MBSE 10th results 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th or HSCL examination can check their result on the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education.(File)

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE on Thursday, June 3 declared the class 10 result 2021 or HSCL exam results. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th or HSCL examination can check their result on the official website of the Mizoram Board of School Education at https://www.mbse.edu.in/

Candidates can also get their results on SMS, type MBSE10, and send it to 5676750. For example, MBSE10 2131422 send to 5676750.

To download their result through the official website of MBSE candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Mizoram Board 10th results

Here is how to check the class 10th HSCL result:

Visit the official website of https://www.mbse.edu.in/

On the screen a new page of IndiaResults. Com will be displayed

On the home page click on the Mizoram

Click on High School Leaving Certificate 2021

Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number

Click on Find Results

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mbse class 10 results mizoram board boards 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Elderly man’s reaction on receiving flowers from stranger is super sweet. Watch

Woman’s post on liquid bindi hits people hard with nostalgia. Seen tweet yet?

Assam Police’s advisory with ‘Jal lijiye’ meme twist makes people chuckle

Elephant takes ‘lazy approach’ while drinking water. ‘Genius,’ say people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
World Bicycle Day
Monsoon
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP