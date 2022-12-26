Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meghalaya Board class 10th and 12th examination date sheet released

Published on Dec 26, 2022 07:00 PM IST

MBOSE has released the SSLC and HSLC board examination date sheet.

Meghalaya Board of School Education has released the examination date sheet for classes 10th and class 12th. Meghalaya Board class 10th examination will commence on March 3, 2023, and will end on March 17. The examination for class 12th will begin on March 1 and conclude on March 28.

The detailed examination schedule is available on the official website at www.mbose.in. The MBOSE SSLC and HSLC examinations will be held from 10 am to 1 pm.

The class 12th practical examination will be held from February 10 to February 20, 2023. The duration of the Practical Examinations shall be of four hours. The Morning shift will be from 8: 30 am to 12: 30 pm and the afternoon shift will be from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates can check the details MBOSE HSLC exam schedule below:

Candidates can check the MBOSE HSLC examination schedule below:

