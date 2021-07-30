Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2021: MBOSE 12th Result 2021 declared, how to check

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Results 2021: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday, July 30 declared the class 12th HSSLC result on its official website. All the class 12th HSSLC candidates can check their results on the official website at http://mbose.in/

This year, the result of all three streams has been declared on the same day.

As per the official notification released by the MBOSE, “The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination center due to the COVID-19 situation”.

How to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2021

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board at mbose.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the top of the homepage

Click on the result link of the stream you want to check

Candidates can check the result through the booklet

Keep the copy of the result for future reference

In the year 2020, 3615 students from Science, 2203 students from Commerce, and 12 students from vocational streams took the exam.

Last year, 72.24 percent of science students, 79.60 percent of commerce students, and 83.33 percent of students in the vocational stream passed the exam.