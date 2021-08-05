Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meghalaya MBOSE 10th Result 2021 declared, here's how to check SSCL result

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 11:12 AM IST
MBOSE SSLC Result 2021: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the MBOSE class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Examination (SSLC) results on Thursday, August 4 on its official website. All registered candidates can check their result on the official website at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Result 2021 Live

How to check MBOSE SSLC result 2021

Visit the official website at megresults.nic.in or mbose.in

On the homepage click on the result link

MBOSE SSLC Results Booklet

MBOSE SSLC First-Twenty Candidates in Order of Merit

MBOSE SSLC Highest Marks Subject wise

Key in your roll number

Your MBSE class 10th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout

Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC result 2021

There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation, reads the notification.

In the year 2020, around 51 thousand students have taken the exam this year.

