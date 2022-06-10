Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2022 declared; direct link, how to check

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) SSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) Arts stream final exam results have been declared. Students who appeared for these exams can go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in and check their board exam marks.

To check Meghalaya board SSLC and HSSLC Arts stream results, students will have to use their roll numbers as login credentials. Here is direct link and steps to check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC arts results.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC result 2022 direct link

How to check Meghalaya SSLC, HSSLC results 2022

Go to the official website of MBOSE, mbose.in.

On the homepage, click on Meghalaya SSLC or HSSLC result link.

Enter the required login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Save a copy of the same for further need

Students can now check their SSLC and HSSLC Arts results online but for physical copies of Mark Sheets and Certificates will be published by the board later.

