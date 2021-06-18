Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Mizoram Board MBSE HSSLC Result 2021: Class 12 result declared, direct link here
board exams

Mizoram Board MBSE HSSLC Result 2021: Class 12 result declared, direct link here

Mizoram Board MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 has been declared. The direct link to check result is given on the official website mbse.edu.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Mizoram Board MBSE HSSLC Result 2021(HT file)

Mizoram Board MBSE HSSLC Result 2021 has been declared by the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education on June 18, 2021. The Class 12 result is now available on the official site of MBSE on mbse.edu.in. The result can also be checked by candidates on third-party result websites i.e.. indiaresults.com.

The official website has been redirected to the third-party result website for checking results. The MBSE Class 12 results will not be put up on the notice board of the respective schools this year due to the COVID19 pandemic. The results for all streams have been announced by the Board. The direct link to check the result is given below for appeared candidates to check.

Direct link to check result here

Apart from the official website, the result can be checked by candidates through alternative options as well. They can get their result through SMS as well by sending SMS - MPBSE 12 Roll No> to 5676750.

This year more than 11 thousand students have appeared for Class 12 board exams. More related details can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of MBSE.

Topics
mbse mbse hsslc result board exam result mbse.edu.in

