MP 8th Class Result 2023 released, direct link to check MPBSE scores at rskmp.in

Madhya Pradesh board has announced the annual examination result for class 8th on May 15. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result from the official website at www.rskmp.in. MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Live updates.

MP 8th Class Result 2023 released, direct link to check MPBSE results

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the results at a press conference from Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Auditorium at Tulsi Nagar, Bhopal. This year Girls overperformed boys in class 5th and 8th examinations. This year the overall pass percentage is 82.27% for class 5.

MP Board 8th Result 2023 direct link

In class 8th a total of 5,46,961 boys appeared for the exam and a total of 5,19,444 girls appeared for the exam. Girls overperformed boys in the class 8th examination with 78.86% pass percent, while boys scored 73.46%.

MP Board Results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.rskmp.in

On the homepage click on the MP board Class 8 result 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enter the required details and log in.

Check your board exam result.

Download the page for future reference.

In the year 2022, around 8.26 lakh students took the Class 5 test, while 7.56 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 8 examination