MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live: MPBSE result out @rskmp.in, get link

MPBSE MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh board annual exam results for Class 5th and 8th have been declared. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced these results at a press conference. The result is active on rskmp.in. Also read: HBSE 12th result 2023 live updates.

MPBSE MP board Class 5th and MP board 8th results 2023 may also be available on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MP board 5th, 8th results 2023 direct link.

This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 5th students is 82.27 per cent while it is 76.09 per cent in the case of Class 8th students. The board conducted these exams for both private and government schools for the first time. Pass percentages were better for both classes last year when exams were held only for government school students.

Girls have out shined boys in both classes. Students from rural areas have recorded a better pass percentage compared to urban area students.

