MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live: MPBSE result out @rskmp.in, get link
MPBSE MP board 5th, 8th Result 2023 Live: MP board results announced. Students can check marks online on rskmp.in. Link given below:
MPBSE MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2023 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh board annual exam results for Class 5th and 8th have been declared. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced these results at a press conference. The result is active on rskmp.in. Also read: HBSE 12th result 2023 live updates.
MPBSE MP board Class 5th and MP board 8th results 2023 may also be available on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023 direct link.
This year, the overall pass percentage of Class 5th students is 82.27 per cent while it is 76.09 per cent in the case of Class 8th students. The board conducted these exams for both private and government schools for the first time. Pass percentages were better for both classes last year when exams were held only for government school students.
Girls have out shined boys in both classes. Students from rural areas have recorded a better pass percentage compared to urban area students.
May 15, 2023 07:22 PM IST
MP Board result 2023: Check Rural and Urban pass percent
Class 5th Rural result: 85.58%
Class 5th Urban result: 72.73%
Class 8th Rural result: 78.96%
Class 8th urban result: 68.83%
May 15, 2023 07:06 PM IST
MP Board result 2023: Class 8th pass percentage
Boys: 73.46%
Girls: 78.86%
May 15, 2023 06:29 PM IST
MP Board 5th result 2023: Check girls and boys pass percentage
Boys: 80.34%
Girls: 84.32%
May 15, 2023 06:05 PM IST
MP Board 5th result 2023: Check data
Total appeared candidates: 1179883
Total passed candidates: 970701
Pass percentage: 82.27%
May 15, 2023 04:57 PM IST
MP Board class 8th result: Check data
Total appeared candidates: 1066405
Total passed candidates: 811433
Pass percentage: 76.09%
May 15, 2023 03:03 PM IST
MP Board result 2023: Top 5 districts in class 12
Dindori: 95.87%
Narsinghpur : 95.40%
Alirajpur : 95.34%
Anuppur : 92.74%
Sehore : 92.38%
May 15, 2023 03:02 PM IST
MP Board result 2023: Top 5 district in class 5
Narsinghpur: 98.41%
Dindori : 97.31%
Anuppur : 97.09%
Alirajpur : 95.76%
Sehore : 95.62%
May 15, 2023 02:28 PM IST
May 15, 2023 01:59 PM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023: Re-exam
Students who could not qualify in Class 5 and 8 final exams can appear for the re-examination which till take place in third and fourth weeks of June, 2023.
May 15, 2023 01:43 PM IST
MP Board result 2023: Girls overperformed boys in both exams
A total of 4,87,418 boys passed the class 5th exam. The Boy's Pass percentage is 80.34%. A total of 4,83,283 girls passed the examination. The girl's pass percentage is 84.32%. Girls perform better than boys in MP Board class 5th and 8th examinations.
May 15, 2023 01:27 PM IST
MP board 5th, 8th result 2023: Website unresponsive again
The MP board 5th and 8th result website, rskmp.in is not opening again. This is because of heavy traffic on the website as lakhs of students are trying to login. Those who are unable to access their result are advised to wait for some time and check it later.
May 15, 2023 01:16 PM IST
How to check MP board 5th, 8th results 2023
- Open the link given above (or go to rskmp.in and open the result link).
- Enter your credentials and login.
- Check and download MP board results 2023.
May 15, 2023 01:13 PM IST
MP board 5th, 8th result link now active
May 15, 2023 01:02 PM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results website rskmp.in not responsive
MP board 5th, 8th result website rskmp.in is not responding. “The service is unavailable,” reads the displayed message.
May 15, 2023 12:59 PM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023: Rural students do better in both classes
Rural students have recorded a better pass percentage in both classes.
Class 5:
Rural students pass: 85.58%
Urban students pass: 72.73%
Class 8:
Rural students pass: 78.96%
Urban students pass: 68.83%
May 15, 2023 12:53 PM IST
MP board result 2023: Girls perform better in both 5th, 8th classes
Class 5:
Total boys appeared: 6,06,724
Total girls appeared: 5,73,159
Total boys pass: 4,87,418
Pass percentage: 80.34%
Total girls pass: 4,83,283
Pass percentage: 84.32%.
Class 8
Boys appeared: 5,46,961
Girls appeared: 5,19,444
Boys pass: 4,09,618
Pass percentage of girls: 78.86%
Boys pass percentage: 73.46%
May 15, 2023 12:44 PM IST
MP board 8th result 2023: 76.09% students pass Class 8
The overall pass percentage of Class 8 students is 76.09%. The pass percentage has dropped for both classes. However, it should also be noted that last year, board exams were held only for government schools.
May 15, 2023 12:43 PM IST
MP board 5th result 2023: 82.27% students pass
The overall pass percentage in MP board 5th result 2023 is 82.27 per cent.
May 15, 2023 12:41 PM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023: Roll number required
MP board students can check results on rskmp.in using roll numbers.
May 15, 2023 12:38 PM IST
MP board 10th, 12th results 2023: Over 22 lakh students appeared
Arround 22 lakh 46 thousand students apeared in the MP board 5th, 8th exams this year.
May 15, 2023 12:35 PM IST
MP board results declared
MPBSE 5th, 8th results 2023 declared.
May 15, 2023 12:33 PM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023: 24 lakh students
Around 24 lakh students took MP board 5th and 8th final exams this year.
May 15, 2023 12:32 PM IST
MP board Class 5th, 8th result 2023: PC begins
The press conference for MP board 5th and 8th results 2023 has started.
May 15, 2023 12:31 PM IST
MP board Class 5th, 8th results 2023: Official update
The MP board result PC is scheduled for 12:30 pm. A notice on rskmp.in reads: Class 5th & 8th Result will be displayed on 15/05/2023 at 01 PM, please wait.
May 15, 2023 12:28 PM IST
MP board Class 5th, 8th results 2023: Anytime now
MP board Class 5th and 8th results are scheduled to be announced at 12:30 pm. Check key updates here.
May 15, 2023 12:24 PM IST
MP board Class 5th and 8th results 2023: Education minister to announce results shortly
School Education minister Inder Singh Parmar is going to announce 5th and 8th class results at 12:30 pm. Students and parents can go to rskmp.in at 1 pm and check marks online.
May 15, 2023 12:19 PM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023: Where to check marks online
- rskmp.in
- mpresults.nic.in.
May 15, 2023 12:14 PM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023 in a few minutes
A few minutes till MP board results. The press conference begins at 12:30 pm.
May 15, 2023 12:06 PM IST
MPBSE MP board results 2023: Who will announce results
Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce MP board 5th and 8th results at 12:30 pm.
May 15, 2023 12:02 PM IST
How to check MP board 5th, 8th results 2023 online
- Go to rskmp.in.
- Now, go to the Class 5th or 8th result page.
- Enter the required information, login and check your result.
May 15, 2023 11:59 AM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023 in 30 minutes
Around 30 minutes remaining till MP board 5th, 8th results 2023. The press conference is scheduled for 12:30 pm.
May 15, 2023 11:42 AM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023: Around 24 lakh students
According to Madhya Pradesh School Education department, around 24 lakh students belonging to over 87,000 government, 24,000 private schools and over 1,000 Madarsas appeared for MP board 5th and 8th exams this year.
May 15, 2023 11:37 AM IST
MP board 5th, 8th result 2023: How students did last year
The pass percentage of students in MP board 5th result was 90.01% last year. In Class 8, the pass percentage was 82.35%.
May 15, 2023 11:32 AM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023: Result time
MP board 5th, 8th results will be announced at 12:30 pm but the link to check marks will be activated at 1 pm on rskmp.in.
May 15, 2023 11:30 AM IST
MP board 5th, 8th result 2023: 1 hour remaining
One hour till MP board 5th, 8th results 2023. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce these results at 12:30 pm.
May 15, 2023 11:07 AM IST
Direct link to check MP board 5th, 8th results
MP board 5th, 8th results will be announced officially at 12:30 pm. After 1 pm, students and parents can use this link to check marks online:
May 15, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Steps to download MP board 8th result 2023
- Visit the RSK MP website, rskmp.in
- On the home page, look for the Class 8 result link.
- Open the result page and login.
- Check your MP board 8th result.
May 15, 2023 11:01 AM IST
How to check MP board Class 5th result 2023
- Go to rskmp.in.
- Go to the Class 5 result page.
- Enter your credentials and login.
- Check your board exam result.
May 15, 2023 10:42 AM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023: When can students check their marks
As per information on rskmp.in, students can check MP board 5th, 8th results 2023 at 1 pm. The press conference for announcement of results is scheduled for 12:30 pm.
May 15, 2023 10:13 AM IST
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023: Date and time
MP board 5th, 8th results 2023 date: May 15
MP board result time: 12:30 pm.
May 15, 2023 09:37 AM IST
MPBSE MP board 10th, 12th results awaited
MP board Class 5 and Class 8 results are being declared today, May 15. An official update on Class 10 and 12 results date and time is awaited.
May 15, 2023 09:21 AM IST
How to check MP board Class 5, 8 results 2023
- Go to mpresults.nic.in.
- Now, open the link for Class 5th or 8th result.
- Enter the asked credentials, login and check your board exam result.
May 15, 2023 08:54 AM IST
MP board Class 5, 8 results 2023: Education Minister to announce results
Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that he will announce Class 5 and 8 board exam results at 12:30 pm from the auditorium of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan in Bhopal.
May 15, 2023 08:42 AM IST
Where to check MP board Class 5 and 8 results 2023
After the official announcement, students and parents should visit the following websites to check MP board results:
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in
- rskmp.in.
May 15, 2023 08:28 AM IST
MP board Class 5th, 8th results 2023 date and time announced
Madhya Pradesh Class 5 and Class 8 board exam results will be declared at 12:30 pm today, May 15.