MP 5th Class Result 2023 released at rskmp.in, here's the direct link

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results for MP Board Class 5 exams today, May 15. Candidates can check the results on the official website at rskmp.in. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the MP board results at a press conference. MP Board Result 2023 Live. MP 5th Class Result 2023 released at rskmp.in

A total of 22 lakh 46 thousand appeared for the class 5th and 8th MP Board examination. The MP Board exam for class 5th and 8th were held in more than 12000 exam centres.

MP Board Result 2023 direct link

The rural students have recorded a better pass percentage in both classes. For class 5th Class 5 the rural students' pass percentage is 85.58% and the urban student's pass percent is 72.73%. The Class 8th rural student's pass percent is 78.96% and the urban student's pass percent is 68.83%.

MP board 5th result 2023: Steps to check the results

Visit the RSK MP website at rskmp.in

On the home page, click on the Class 5 result link.

Open the result page and log in.

Check your MP board 8th result.

About 87 000 government schools, 24 000 non-government schools, and approximately 24 lakh students from more than 1 000 madrassas have participated in the MP Board class 5th and 8th examination.