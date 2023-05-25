Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 on May 25, 2023. Candidates can check the result on HT Portal along with the official websites of the board at mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: How to check MPBSE results on HT Portal

The state's Class 10, 12 board exam was conducted in March 2023. The Class 10 board exams in the state were conducted from March 1 to March 27, 2023. Over 18 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10, 12 board examinations in the state this year.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check on HT Portal

Visit the official site of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com.

Click on Education link available on the left hand side of the portal.

A new page will open where you will get the Board exam tag on the top of the page.

Click on it and a new page will open having names of all the boards.

Click on MP board page link and then go to MP Board Class 10, Class 12 result link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.