MP Board 10th Result 2021: Direct link to check MPBSE Class 10 scores

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared the MPBSE MP Board class 10th Result. Students can check MP Board class 10th results through the official website at http://mpbse.nic.in/. This year over 11 lakh students have registered for MP Board class 10th exam.

Direct link to check the result

This year MPBSE class 10th examination was not conducted due to the outbreak of Covid 19. The assessment criteria were based on the performance of the candidates in the half-yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests, and internal assessments held during the academic year for preparing results of Class 10.

MPBSE MP Board class 10th Result 2021: Know how to check

Visit the official website of MP Boards at http://mpbse.nic.in/

Click on the link given to check the MP Board class 10th result

Key in your credentials

Check your result

Keep the hard copy of the