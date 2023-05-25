MP Board Class 10 Result 2023: 63.29% students pass MPBSE 10th exam

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has declared MP Board 10th Result 2023. The MPBSE Class 10 results can be checked by all the appeared candidates on the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in. The MP 10th results can also be checked by candidates on mpresults.nic.in. The direct link is available on both the websites. MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023(HT file)

This year 63.29% percent students have passed the MP board 10th exam. The pass percentage for boys is 60.26% and the pass percentage for girls this year is 66.47%.

This year around 18 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state. The Class 12 board examination was conducted from March 2 to April 1, 2023 at various exam centres in Madhya Pradesh. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the results.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to check

· Visit the official site of MP Board at mpbse.edu.in.

· Click on MP Board 10th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of MPBSE.