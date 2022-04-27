MP Board Class 10th, 12th result 2022 date out, check MPBSE result time here

MP Board MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022 date and time: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce results of Class 10th and Class 12th final examination, 2022, on April 29 at 1pm. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the results.

The results will be announced at a press conference and the links to download mark sheets will be activated soon after that on the board websites.

The official websites for MP board Class 10th, 12th result 2022 are mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

This year, around 18 lakh students have appeared for their final exams and are waiting for MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2022. The exams took place from February 18 to March 20.

Steps to check MP Board 10th 12th result 2022

Go to the official website, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link displayed on the home page.

Key in your credentials and log in.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the result.

Save a hard copy of the result document for future reference.

Last year a total of 9,14,079 students appeared for MPBSE Class 10 exams and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent. For Class 12th a total of 6,60,682 candidates appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 100 percent.