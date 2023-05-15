MP board Class 8th results 2023 out, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
May 15, 2023 01:41 PM IST

MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced these results from the auditorium of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan, Bhopal.

MP Board Results 2023: Madhya Pradesh Class 8th board exam results have been announced. MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced these results from the auditorium of Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan, Bhopal. MP board class 5th, 8th results 2023 live updates.

Students can check MP board 8th on the official website of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Shiksha Kendra: rskmp.in.

For the Class 8th exam a total of 5,46,961 boys appeared for the exam and 5,19,444 girls appeared. The Pass percentage of girls is 78.86% and the boys pass percentage is 73.46%

Direct link to check MP board Class 8th result 2023

How to check MP board 8th class results 2023

  1. Go to rskmp.in.
  2. Now, open the link for MP board Class 8th result 2023.
  3. Enter the asked credentials and login.
  4. Check MP board Class 8th result.
  5. Download the page for future reference.

