Home / Education / Board Exams / MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed, to begin from first week of June
board exams

MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 postponed, to begin from first week of June

MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 has been postponed. The examination will now begin from first week of June and will be conducted till the last week.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 01:35 PM IST
West Bengal Class 10 board exams 2021.(HT file)

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE has postponed MP Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12. The examination has been postponed for high school, higher secondary, higher secondary vocational, diploma in pre-school education, physical training correspondence examinations by one month.

The examination for all the classes and courses will begin from first week of June 2021 will end on the last week of the same month. The decision to postpone the examination has been taken to avoid any over crowding around the exam-centres and increase the risk of spreading infection.

School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh has tweeted regarding the same. The tweet reads, “High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational / Diploma in pre-school education, physical training journalistic examinations conducted by the HRDM are postponed for 1 month. These examinations will now be started from the first week of June 2021 and will be conducted till the last week.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cancel CBSE Board exams 2021, Priyanka Gandhi urges Centre

PM Modi discusses CBSE board exams with education minister, top officials

Chorus grows louder for cancellation of board exams; no decision by CBSE yet

Maharashtra board 10th and 12th exams 2021 postponed due to covid situation

The MP Board Exams 2021 was earlier scheduled to begin on April 30 and May 1, 2021 for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Board has released MPBSE Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12. The admit card has been released on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The admit card can be downloaded by head of the schools and principals through the official site of MPBSE.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mpbse mp board madhya pradesh board of secondary education board examinations mpbse.nic.in

Related Stories

board exams

MPBSE Admit Card 2021 for Class 10, 12 released, here’s how to download

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:58 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP