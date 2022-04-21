MP Board Results 2022: List of websites to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 result

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Results 2022 likely by April end. The Class 10, 12 result will be declared by the Board and will be available on the official website of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh. The exams were conducted from February 18 to March 20, 2022 in the state. The Board will complete the evaluation process soon. The result when declared can be checked on the list of websites given below.

MP Board Results 2022: List of websites

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

results.gov.in

This year the MP Board Exam 2022 was conducted on a revised marking scheme. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.

In 2021, a total of 9,14,079 students appeared for MPBSE Class 10 exams and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent. For Class 12, 6,60,682 candidates appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}