Education / Board Exams
board exams

MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Date: MP Board Class 10 Result to be declared tomorrow

MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Date has been announced. MP Board Class 10 result will be declared on July 14, 2021 at 4 pm on mpbse.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 12:03 PM IST
MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Date: MP Board Class 10 Result to be declared tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced MPBSE 10th Result 2021 Date. The MP Board Class 10 Result will be declared by the Board tomorrow, July 14, 2021, at 4 pm. Students who have registered themselves for the examination can check the result on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

This year around 11 lakh students have registered for Class 10 board exams. The board exams were cancelled in the state due to the rise in COVID19 across the country. Later the evaluation criteria were announced. per the evaluation criteria, the board will consider students' performance in the half-yearly, pre-board, exams, unit tests, and internal assessments held during the academic year for preparing results of Class 10.

The pre-boards will get 50 percent weightage, unit tests will get 30 percent and internal assessment will get 20 percent weightage. Also, the past three years’ performance of schools in board results will be considered. In case a candidate is unable to secure the minimum passing marks which is 33 percent, they will be given grace marks and will be promoted to the next class.

Apart from the official websites, the results can be checked on the mobile app MPBSE MOBILE. The mobile app can be downloaded from Google Play. The registered students will have to enter the roll number and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the mobile screen. Students can keep a screenshot of the same for further need.

Topics
mpbse mp board mpbse result mp board exam result

