MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: How to check MP Board results on Mobile phone

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the release date of exam results for classes 10 and 12. The result will be announced at 1 p.m. on April 29. Candidates can check their results through the MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. The applications are available on the google play store.

The results will be also available on the MP Board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. The exams were held from February 18 to March 20.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: How to check through Mobile Apps

Look for the Google Play store in your phone

Search for the MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App

Install the application

Look for the result link

Click on know your result

key in your credentials and log in

your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the result

Take print out for future reference.

candidates can also check the result through the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the result.

How to check MP Board 10th 12th result 2022

Go to the official website, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link displayed on the home page.

Key in your credentials and log in

Your result will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take print out for future reference.