MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2023: 93.83% students pass Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam can check their results through the official site of Maharashtra Results at mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Live Updates

This year around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state. The overall pass percentage is 93.83 percent. The boys pass percentage is 92.06 percent and girls pass percentage is 95.87 percent. The handicap students pass percentage is 92.49 percent.

MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2023: List of websites

The link of Maharashtra SSC results will be available in the list of websites given below.

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

ssc.mahresults.org.in

In 2022, the Maharashtra SSC results was announced on June 17. The overall passing percentage of the state was 96.94 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was 97.96 percent and boys pass percentage was 96.06 percent. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MSBSHSE.