Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has declared MSBSHSE 12th HSC Result 2023 on May 25. Candidates can check the results of Maharashtra Board 12th exam on mahresults.nic.in from 2 pm onwards. Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live Updates

MSBSHSE 12th HSC Result 2023: 91.25% students pass Maharashtra Board 12th exam (PTI File Photo)

Apart from the official websites, the result link will be available on hsc.mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.

This year the overall pass percentage is 91.25 percent. The overall pass percentage of girls is 93.73 percent and boys is 89.14 percent. Around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the Maharashtra 12th board examination.

The Class 12 board examination started on February 21 and ended on May 21, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MSBSHSE 12th HSC Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of Mah Results at mahresults.nic.in.

Click on MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

