MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has declared MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 on October 20, 2021. The Board declared the Class 12 HSC supplementary result at 1 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of MAH Result on mahresult.nic.in.

Candidates who have not passed in any of the one subject in their Class 12 board exams conducted by the state board were eligible to appear for the exam. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by following these simple steps given below.

MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of Mah Result on mahresult.nic.in.

Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th Supplementary result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 12 supply exams were conducted from September 13 to October 12, 2021 in the state. The Board result for Class 12 was declared on August 3 and the overall pass percentage was 99.63%.

