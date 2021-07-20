Nagaland Board Result 2021: NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result declared,direct link here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nagaland Board Result 2021 has been declared. NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result can be checked on the official site of NBSE on nbsenagaland.com.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Nagaland Board of Secondary Education has declared Nagaland Board Result 2021 on July 20, 2021. The NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result has been declared and is available on the official site of NBSE on nbsenagaland.com. The Class 10, 12 result can be checked by candidates on the official website link given below.

The examinations for Class 10 were conducted from April 7 to April 21, while the examinations for Class 12 were conducted from April 6 to April 29. This year more than 40,000 students have appeared for Class 10, 12 exams in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their result through the link given below.

Direct link to check result here

The result or mark sheet will be available to the students who have appeared for the exams from their respective schools. The mark sheet will include student’s personal, marks and other details.

As per media reports, the Board will issue provisional result gazettes to all the registered institutes from July 28, 2021. This would be done through the centre superintendents who would collect the result and distribute to the schools, falling under the jurisdiction of their centre.

