Nagaland Board to release NBSE Class 10 and 12th result today at nbsenl.edu.in

Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC and HSSLC results on Wednesday, May 31. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the official website the result will be available on the third party websites www.results.shiksha, www.indiaresults.com, www.examresults.net.

Provisional results will be available at registered schools, along with mark sheets and pass certificates. Result documents will be made available to centre superintendents June 2 onwards, who will then distribute it to schools under their centre.

“District-wise collection dates shall be made available in the board's portal- nbsenl.edu.in and the district Whatsapp groups. As such, all Centre Superintendents are requested to note the dates and collect the documents accordingly," reads the official notification earlier released by the board

NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result today: Know how to check

Go to nbsenl.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the HSLC or HSSLC result link

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enter your roll number and login

Check result

Take a printout of the soft copy of marks sheet.