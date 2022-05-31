Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2022 live: NBSE HSSLC, HSLC results soon
  Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2022 live: NBSE will announce the HSLC and HSSLC final exam results 2022 along with the HSLC compartment result on May 31.
Updated on May 31, 2022 09:40 AM IST
By HT Education Desk
Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2022 live: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results 2022, as well as the HSLC compartment result on May 31. Candidates can check their result on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

NBSE has said that provisional results, together with mark sheets and pass certificates, will be available at registered schools and soft copies of these documents will be available on the board's website, nbsenl.edu.in on the result day.

The results documents will be made accessible to center superintendents on June 2nd, who will then distribute them to the schools within their center. Students can then go to their schools to collect their mark sheets and certificates.

 

In year 2021 NBSE released the HSLC and HSSLC result on July 20. 

Last year 23,376 students passed the HSSLC or Class 12 board examination conducted for three different streams. Out of a total 25900 enrolled students, 17,245 passed the the Arts stream exams while 4,217 students passed in the Science stream and 1,914 cleared the exams for Commerce stream.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 31, 2022 09:40 AM IST

    NBSE HSSLC result: Last year 23,376 candidates passed

    Last year, 23,376 students passed the HSSLC or Class 12 board test, which was held in three different streams. Out of a total of 25900 registered students, 17,245 passed the Arts stream examinations, 4,217 passed the Science stream, and 1,914 passed the Commerce stream exams.

  • May 31, 2022 09:37 AM IST

    NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result today

    The NBSE HSLC exam was held between March 9 and March 22, while the Nagaland board HSSLC exam was conducted between March 8 and March 31.

  • May 31, 2022 09:21 AM IST

    NBSE Results today: Result documents will be made available to centre superintendents June 2 onwards

    As per the official notification released earlier “The board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre"

  • May 31, 2022 09:18 AM IST

    NBSE Board result today

    NBSE result will be available on the mobile app
    NBSE result will be available on the mobile app

    Candidates can also check the result through their android mobile app ‘NBSE Results 2022’. Here is the direct link to download the mobile app.

  • May 31, 2022 09:11 AM IST

    NBSE result today: Live updates here

    A pert from the official website of NBSE the result will be made available on the third part websites at w.results.shiksha, examresults.net, and www.indiaresults.com.

  • May 31, 2022 09:07 AM IST

    NBSE result 2022: Soft copies of the result will be available today

    The NBSE has said that provisional results, together with mark sheets and pass certificates, would be accessible at registered schools and soft copies of these documents will be available on the board's website, nbsenl.edu.in.

  • May 31, 2022 09:03 AM IST

    NBSE HSLC and HSSLC result today

    Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results 2022, today in afternoon.

  • May 31, 2022 09:00 AM IST

    NBSE class 10th and 12th result: Where to check

    Once the result is issued, the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results 2022 will be available on the official websites nbsenl.edu.in and nbsenagaland.com.

  • May 31, 2022 08:58 AM IST

    NBSE result 2022: Know hoe to check the result

    Go to nbsenl.edu.in

    Click on the HSLC or HSSLC result link

    Enter your roll number and login

    Check result

    Take a printout of the soft copy of marks sheet.

  • May 31, 2022 08:47 AM IST

    NBSE HSLC Compartment result today

    The Nagaland Board on May 31 will announce the HSLC and HSSLC Results 2022 for the Regular Exam held in March 2022, as well as the HSLC Compartmental Results 2022.

  • May 31, 2022 08:42 AM IST

    NBSE Board results today

    NBBSE will announce the HSLC and HSSLC result today on May 31.

Updated on May 31, 2022 09:40 AM IST
