Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2022 live: NBSE HSSLC, HSLC results soon

Nagaland Board 10th, 12th result 2022 live: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) will release the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) final exam results 2022, as well as the HSLC compartment result on May 31. Candidates can check their result on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

NBSE has said that provisional results, together with mark sheets and pass certificates, will be available at registered schools and soft copies of these documents will be available on the board's website, nbsenl.edu.in on the result day.

The results documents will be made accessible to center superintendents on June 2nd, who will then distribute them to the schools within their center. Students can then go to their schools to collect their mark sheets and certificates.

In year 2021 NBSE released the HSLC and HSSLC result on July 20.

Last year 23,376 students passed the HSSLC or Class 12 board examination conducted for three different streams. Out of a total 25900 enrolled students, 17,245 passed the the Arts stream exams while 4,217 students passed in the Science stream and 1,914 cleared the exams for Commerce stream.