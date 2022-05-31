Nagaland Board of School Education has declared NBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 on May 31, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state can check the Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results through the official site of NBSE on nbsenl.edu.in. The result will be available on other websites as well.

NBSE has said that provisional results, together with mark sheets and pass certificates, will be available at registered schools and soft copies of these documents will be available on the board's website, nbsenl.edu.in on the result day. Candidates who want to check their results can follow these simple steps given below. NBSE Result Live Updates

NBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results

Visit the official site of NBSE on nbsenl.edu.in.

Click on NBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result for Class 10 or Class 12 and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board will issue the documents to the Centre Superintendents only from June 2, 2022. The Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/her centre. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBSE.