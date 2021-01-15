IND USA
board exams

NIOS 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here's how to download

National Institute of Open Schooling on Friday released class 10th, 12th admit card for January/February 2021 exams. Candidates who are registered for the exams can download their admit card from the official website at nios.ac.in.
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:59 PM IST
NIOS Admit card out(HT file)

Earlier, NIOS has released the admit card for its practical exam last week.

According to the datesheet, NIOS 10th, 12th exams will be held from January 22 to February 15. Practical exams will be held from January 14 to 25.

Direct link to download NIOS admit card:

https://sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

How to download NIOS Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of NIOS - nios.ac.in.

Click on NIOS Admit Card 2021 link given on the home page.

A new page will appear

Key in your login details.

Download and take its print out.

