NIOS 10th, 12th Oct-Nov Public exam 2021 registration begins today
board exams

NIOS 10th, 12th Oct-Nov Public exam 2021 registration begins today

NIOS 10th, 12th Oct-Nov Public Exam 2021 registration begins today, July 27, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:44 AM IST
NIOS 10th, 12th Oct-Nov Public exam 2021 registration begins today

National Institute of Open Schooling will begin the registration for NIOS Public Exams 2021 for October session from July 27, 2021 onwards. The registration will open for both Class 10, 12 on the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in. The last date to apply for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses is till August 16, 2021.

The next NIOS Public Examination for Class 10, 12 exams will be conducted during October-November 2021. The exam date sheet has not been released by the Board yet. Candidates can check the complete schedule in the table given below.

NIOS 10th, 12th Oct-Nov Public exam 2021: Complete Schedule

Registration begins without late fee July 27, 2021
Closing date of registrationAugust 16, 2021
For learners with late fee of 100/- per subject August 17 to August 26, 2021
For all learners with consolidated late fee of 1500/- per learner August 27 to September 6, 2021 

As per the notice, all the regional directors are directed to intimate to the concerned AIs for submitting examination fee for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examination within the stipulated time only through online mode/ no offline mode will be accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NIOS.

