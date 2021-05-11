NIOS Board Exam 2021: Fee payment date extended till May 15, here’s how to apply

National Institute of Open Schooling has extended the fee payment date for NIOS Board Exam 2021 till May 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary courses for June 2021 Examination can apply online through the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for the examination with consolidated late fee of ₹1500/-. Earlier, the exam fee last date was extended till April 18, 2021. Students who want to apply for the examination will have to select their state or union territories in order to complete the registration process for Class 10, 12.

NIOS Board Exam 2021: How to Apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.

• Click on register link available on the home page.

• Select state, identity type and click on course link.

• The details page will open where candidates will have to enter the basic details followed by other details.

• Upload the necessary documents.

• Select the subjects and the study centre.

• Make the payment of the application fees.

• Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

• Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.