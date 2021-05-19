NIOS Class 10 exam cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed due to Covid-19 situation

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has decided to cancel the Class 10 exam (Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Secondary courses) scheduled in June 2021 and postpone the Class 12 exam (Public Exam in Theory & Practical of Senior Secondary & Vocational courses) till further orders.

NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held in June 2021. The decision to cancel and postpone NIOS 2021 exams has been made in view of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

In respect of Class 12 examination, NIOS is closely watching the situation and it will be reviewed after June 20.

In respect of Class 10 exams, the results will be prepared based on suitable assessment scheme devised by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in the best interest of learner. Those who are not satisfied with results will be given chance to appear in exam after situation improves.