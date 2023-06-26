NIOS class 10th results announced at results.nios.ac.in, Know how to check

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the class 10th results. Candidates who took the examination can download the class 10th or Secondary examination results from the official website at results.nios.ac.in. Candidates can check their results using their enrollment numbers.

NIOS class 10th results announced at results.nios.ac.in

Direct link to check NIOS class 10th result 2023

To download the NIOS class 10th results 2023 for the exams held in April or May 2023, candidates can follow the steps given below:

NIOS Class 10th results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your enrollment number and log in.

Check and download the result

Take the print of the result for future reference.

NIOS conducted the Senior Secondary and Secondary course examinations in April/May 2023. NIOS already announced the class 12th result on June 23.