No rechecking of marks this year: CISCE

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said that rechecking of ISC and ICSE marks will not be allowed this year as students have been given imputed marks.
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 01:53 PM IST
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has said that rechecking of ISC and ICSE answer copies will not be allowed this year as students have been given imputed marks. "Recheck of answer scripts is not applicable for the ICSE, ISC year 2021 examinations as the candidates have been awarded imputed marks," the Council has said.

This year, board exams have not been held for ICSE and ISC students due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

Students can request schools, in written, regarding correction of calculation errors, the CISCE has said. The requests should be forwarded from the head of the school and supporting documents to the Council for review, it has informed.

Schools have asked to review all the requests before forwarding it to the Council. "You are required to review all such applications, and only upon being satisfied with the contentions made therein, forward the same to the CISCE along with your comments/ remarks endorsing the contentions made and documents supporting the opinion regarding the computation of marks," it has said.

The last date to forward such requests to the CISCE is August 1.

