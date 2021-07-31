Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Odisha 12th Result 2021 : CHSE Plus Two results declared, list of websites here

Odisha 12th Result 2021 has been declared on July 31, 2021. CHSE Plus Two results can be checked in the list of websites given below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has been declared Odisha 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for CHSE Plus Two examination can check their result soon after the result is declared. The direct link to check the result will be available on the official site of CHSE Odisha and Orissa Results.

The result will be declared for Science and Commerce stream. This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams in the state. The result can be checked through the roll number and date of birth. The list of websites where result can be checked are given below.

Odisha 12th Result 2021: List of websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

The board exams in the state was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be prepared.

Direct link to check the CHSE Odisha class 12th commerce result (Regular)

Direct link to check the CHSE Odisha class 12th science result (Regular)

Direct link to check the CHSE Odisha class 12th commerce result (Ex-regular)

The regular students will be awarded scores in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams. For ex-regular students, the students will be awarded scores in the theory papers on the basis of their performances in the previous CHSE Examination which they had appeared earlier.

