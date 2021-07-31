Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared: How to check CHSE Board 12th Result
board exams

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared: How to check CHSE Board 12th Result

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 has been declared. The CHSE Board Class 12 Result will be available on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021: How to check CHSE Board Class 12 Result(HT file)

Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has declared Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. Candidates can check the result on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The result will be declared for Science and Commerce stream.

This year around 3.5 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams in the state. The result can be checked through the roll number and date of birth. To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Board Results Live Updates

Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2021: How to check result

• Visit the official site of CHSE Odisha.

• Click on CHSE Odisha Class 12 result link available on the home page.

• Enter the roll number and date of birth.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The board exams in the state was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result will be prepared.

The Board will conduct special exams in the state soon for candidates who are not satisfied with their results. The dates and other details will be announced soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chse odisha chse odisha result odisha board results
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP