Board Results Live Updates: UPMSP, TBSE, Class 10, 12 results releasing today
Board Results for various state boards will be announced on July 31, 2021. The Class 10, 12 result for TBSE, UBSE, UP Board will be declared at various timings on July 31. Also, CHSE Odisha will declare Class 12 results today. The result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site and the result website of the state boards.
After the Supreme Court had ordered the state boards to declare the result or Class 10, 12 exams by July 31, the boards have geared themselves up to release the result within the stipulated time.
Almost all the boards have cancelled the Class 10, 12 exams in their respective states due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the State Boards have released their respective evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result for both 10th and 12th have been prepared. Check the state-wise evaluation criteria, pass percentage, direct link to check result and other details in the updates given below.
Follow all the updates here:
JUL 31, 2021 11:30 AM IST
GSEB HSC Result 2021: Arts, Commerce has been declared
GSEB HSC Result 2021 has been declared for Arts and Commerce stream. The Class 12 results can be checked and download by respective schools from the official site of GSEB on gseb.org.
JUL 31, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Tripura Class 10 Board Results 2021: At 12 noon
Tripura Class 10 Board Results 2021 will be declared at 12 noon. The Class 10 results can be checked by all the registered candidates on the official site of TBSE on tbse.nic.in. The direct link will also be available here.
JUL 31, 2021 11:10 AM IST
Board Results: What is Digilocker
The DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. It aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.
JUL 31, 2021 11:00 AM IST
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021: To be declared today
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be declared in an hour. The Class 10, 12 result will be declared by the Board at 12 noon. Candidates can check their results on the official site of TBSE.
JUL 31, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Uttarakhand 12th Result 2021: Releasing at 11 am
Uttarakhand 12th Result 2021 for Class 10, 12 will be declared at 11 am. The UBSE Board Results can be checked by candidates on the official site of UBSE after declaration of result.
JUL 31, 2021 10:40 AM IST
UP Board 10th Result 2021: When will results be out
UP Board 10th Result 2021 date and time has also been announced by the Board. The Class 10 result will be declared by UP Board along with Class 12 result today, July 31, 2021. The result will be announced at 3.30 pm.
JUL 31, 2021 10:30 AM IST
UP Board 12th Result 2021: Date and Time
UP Board 12th Result 2021 date and time has been released. The Class 12 result will be declared by UPMSP on July 31, 2021 at 3.30 pm. The result link will be available after declaration.
