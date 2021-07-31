Board Results Live Updates: UPMSP, TBSE, Class 10, 12 results releasing today

Board Results for various state boards will be announced on July 31, 2021. The Class 10, 12 result for TBSE, UBSE, UP Board will be declared at various timings on July 31. Also, CHSE Odisha will declare Class 12 results today. The result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site and the result website of the state boards.

After the Supreme Court had ordered the state boards to declare the result or Class 10, 12 exams by July 31, the boards have geared themselves up to release the result within the stipulated time.

Almost all the boards have cancelled the Class 10, 12 exams in their respective states due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the State Boards have released their respective evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result for both 10th and 12th have been prepared. Check the state-wise evaluation criteria, pass percentage, direct link to check result and other details in the updates given below.