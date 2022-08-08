Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022: Odisha +2 Result releasing today

Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result 2022 on August 8, 2022. Odisha +2 result will be announced by Board officials at 4 pm. Candidates can check the Class 12 result through the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in. Odisha Board Class 12 Arts Result Live Updates

The result link will be available on the official site on orissaresults.nic.in. All the appeared candidates can check their result through their registration number and date of birth.

This year the Class 12 board exams in the state was conducted from April 28 to May 31, 2022. More than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the 12th board exams out of which 24162 candidates appeared for Commerce stream and 78077 candidates appeared for Science stream, rest from Arts.

Along with arts stream result, vocational courses result will also be declared at the same time. The result for both the courses will be available on the official websites mentioned above.