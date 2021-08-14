Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021: Plus Two Arts Result to be declared today

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will declare Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021 on August 14, 2021. The Plus Two Arts Result and vocation stream result will be available to candidates on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year more than 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The board had earlier cancelled the examination due to ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Later, it had decided to prepare Odisha CHSE Class 12 arts Result on the basis of internal assessment policy. To prepare the policy, an expert committee was formed.

Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 Live

As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will award marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their performances in Class 10th board exam for theory papers. The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated. In case an examinee is not satisfied with the result declared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria, he or she can opt to appear for the examination in the off-line mode which will be conducted when the situation will be conducive

The Odisha CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results were earlier declared on July 31. A total of 95.15 per cent of students have been declared pass in Science stream and 94.96 per cent passed in Commerce.