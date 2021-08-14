Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021: Plus Two Arts Result to be declared today
board exams

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021: Plus Two Arts Result to be declared today

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be declared today, August 14, 2021. Plus Two Arts Result will be available to candidates on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 08:26 AM IST
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021: Plus Two Arts Result to be declared today

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will declare Odisha CHSE Class 12 Result 2021 on August 14, 2021. The Plus Two Arts Result and vocation stream result will be available to candidates on the official site of CHSE Odisha on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. 

This year more than 2.21 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams in the state. The board had earlier cancelled the examination due to ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Later, it had decided to prepare Odisha CHSE Class 12 arts Result on the basis of internal assessment policy. To prepare the policy, an expert committee was formed. 

Odisha 12th Arts Results 2021 Live

As per the evaluation criteria, the Board will award marks to Class 12 students on the basis of their performances in Class 10th board exam for theory papers. The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated. In case an examinee is not satisfied with the result declared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria, he or she can opt to appear for the examination in the off-line mode which will be conducted when the situation will be conducive

The Odisha CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results were earlier declared on July 31. A total of 95.15 per cent of students have been declared pass in Science stream and 94.96 per cent passed in Commerce. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chse odisha result chse odisha odisha plus two result
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video

Video showing cat demanding cuddles from human is too sweet to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP