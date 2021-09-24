Odisha HSC Exam 2023: BSE begins registration process for Class 9 students

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
board exams

Odisha HSC Exam 2023 registration process begins today, September 24, 2021. The direct link to apply for the exam is given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Board of Secondary Education, BSE Odisha has started the registration process for Odisha HSC Exam 2023 on September 24, 2021. Head of the Institutions can register names of Class 9 students for HSC examination through the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in. The last date to apply for the Class 10 examination is till October 8, 2021. 

The fee payment window will be closed by October 8, 2021 at 11.45 pm and the schools who have made payment at the last moment can submit their application till October 9, 2021 midnight. 

Direct link to apply here 

Odisha HSC Exam 2023: How to apply 

Head of the Institutions can apply online through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in.
  • Click on Odisha HSC Exam 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have enter the login details.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Photo & full signature of the student in proper file & size have to be uploaded for avoiding any complicacy in future. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE Odisha.

Topics
bse odisha odisha board exam odisha hsc
