Girls outshone boys in the Class-10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), result for which was declared on Thursday.

HPBOSE 10th result 2023: Girls overperformed boys in class 10th exam(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Addressing a press conference here, HPBoSE Secretary Vishal Sharma said the overall percentage was 8975% which was higher than the previous year’s 87.5%.

Results are available on HPBoSE’s website www.hpbose.org.

“A total 91,440 students appeared in the examination of which 81,732 passed, 1,682 got compartment and 7,534 failed,” said Sharma.

He said of the 79 students who made it to the Top-10 list 61 were girls and only 18 boys.

Twenty-two students of the Government Schools have made it to the list.

Manvi of Snower Valley Public School, Bajaura topped the Class 10 with 99.14% marks.

Diksha Kathyal of Government School Chabuthra in Sujanpur Tihra of Hamirpur district scored 99% marks to bag the position while Akshit Sharma of New Era Senior Secondary School, Parol, District Hamirpur and Akarshak Thakur of Government School Badaran in Nadaun of Hamirpur district tied for the third spot with 98.86% marks each.

Simran Kaur of Government School Rishikesh in Bilaspur sits on the fourth position with 98.71% marks and Palak of Little Angel Public School Mehre in Barsar of Hamirpur district bagged the fifth position with 98.57%.

The Board Secretary said that among the 12 districts, Hamirpur has the best results with 96.3% of students passing the exam followed by 94.3% in Kangra and 93.11% in Mandi.

Sharma said that the candidates wish to get their answer books of Term-II re-evaluated or rechecked can do so by applying online on board’s website.

They will have to deposit a fee of ₹500/- per subject for re-revaluation and ₹400/- per subject for re-checking and the last date to apply is June 9.

To apply for revaluation, it is mandatory to have at least 20% marks in the relevant subject, said Sharma.