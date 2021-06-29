Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / Pramod Sawant launches Goa Board's app to provide study material to students
board exams

Pramod Sawant launches Goa Board's app to provide study material to students

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education that will provide study material to the students.
ANI | , Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Pramod Sawant launches Goa Board's app to provide study material to students

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education that will provide study material to the students.

The app would cater to the general public, students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and the institutions that are affiliated to the Goa board.

"Launched mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to cater to the general public, students of SSC & HSSC. The app which is available on Google Play Store & IOS App Store will provide the latest information/notifications and study material to the students," tweeted Goa CM on Monday.

According to an official release, the Head of the institutions would get notifications of circulars and announcements of the Goa Board. The Goa Board would also communicate personalised messages to the institutions through this medium.

The students too would be able to use the app to view announcements, study material and resources like question papers, answer books of previous years' toppers which would be of great help.

The board also will publish necessary information related to upcoming Examinations and all important matters related to the examination conducted by the Goa Board. This will ensure better interaction between the institution, students, parents and the board.

The app is available in App Store and Play Store.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gbshse goa board pramod sawant education
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo’s meeting with favourite Disney character is all you need to see today

This doggo’s different personalities are making netizens melt. Watch

Love mangoes but can’t keep up with its varieties? This video will make you LOL

Woman’s hilarious tweet about white pomegranate gets equally funny reactions
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Nirmala Sitharaman
Delta Plus
Twitter
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP