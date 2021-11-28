Private candidates can register for class 12 board exams from Dec 2: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday said that private candidates who wish to appear for the class 12 board exams 2022 can register from December 2. The Board will conduct the exams for these candidates along with the second term board exams of regular students.

The board has categorized private candidates into nine categories.

CBSE board exam guidelines for private candidates

Candidates who had passed in 2021 can also appear for the exam in case they wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects.

Examination for these categories of students will be conducted on the basis of syllabus of term 2 only, the CBSE has said.

To sit in the board exam 2022, candidates will be issued a different roll number. “Fresh new roll number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2022. In no case the candidates will be allowed to appear with the previous year’s roll number,” the CBSE has said.

The option to register for the board exams is December 20. Candidates can register till December 30 with a late fee of ₹2000 per candidate.

