PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live: Punjab board Class 12 result at 2:30 pm on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce final results of Class 12 board examination today, May 24. As per information available, Punjab board 12th results will be declared at 2:30 pm after which students can check their marks online at pseb.org.

As per past practices, PSEB is expected to hold a press conference to announce results. Names of Class 12 toppers, pass percentage, etc. will be shared in the press conference.

Punjab board Class 12 exam was held from February 20 to April 20 in which around 3 lakh students appeared. When available, the direct link to check PSEB 12th result 2023 will be shared here. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.