Punjab School Education Board declared PSEB Class 12th Result 2023 on May 24, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the PSEB Class 12 board examination can check their results on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The Punjab Board Class 12th results link is available to appeared candidates on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

PSEB 12th Result 2023: Punjab Board Class 12th results out, direct link here

The direct link to check results is given below.

PSEB 12th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

• Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

• Click on results link and a new page will open

• Click on PSEB 12th Result 2023 available on the home page

• Enter the required details and click on submit

• Your result will be displayed on the screen

• Check the result and download the page

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the overall pass percentage is 92.47%. A total of 2,96,709 candidates appeared for the PSEB Class 12 exam out of which 2,74,378 candidates passed the Class 12 board exams this year. The pass percentage of girls is 95.14 percent and pass percentage of boys is 90.25 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 100 percent.

