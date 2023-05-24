Home / Education / Board Exams / PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live: Punjab board Class 12 result at 2:30 pm on pseb.ac.in
PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live: Punjab board Class 12 result at 2:30 pm on pseb.ac.in

PSEB Punjab Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Results will be announced today at 2:30 pm. Check updates below.

PSEB Punjab board 12th result 2023 live updates: Results today (Sameer Sehgal/HT/For representation)
PSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce final results of Class 12 board examination today, May 24. As per information available, Punjab board 12th results will be declared at 2:30 pm after which students can check their marks online at pseb.org. 

As per past practices, PSEB is expected to hold a press conference to announce results. Names of Class 12 toppers, pass percentage, etc. will be shared in the press conference. 

Punjab board Class 12 exam was held from February 20 to April 20 in which around 3 lakh students appeared. When available, the direct link to check PSEB 12th result 2023 will be shared here. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 24, 2023 01:38 PM IST

    Where to check PSEB 12th result 2023?

    Students can check Punjab board 12th result on pseb.ac.in after the official announcement. The link will be provided under the results section. 

  • May 24, 2023 01:27 PM IST

    Punjab board 12th result 2023: PSEB Class 12 result time

    The official time for announcement of PSEB Punjab board Class 12th result is 2:30 pm. 

  • May 24, 2023 01:26 PM IST

    PSEB 12th result 2023 date: Punjab Class 12 results today

    Punjab School Education Board or PSEB is going to announce Class 12 board exam results today, May 24. 

