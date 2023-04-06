Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 5th Class Result 2023 on April 6, 2023 at 3 pm. Students who have appeared for Class 5 board examination in the state can check the result on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in and also on third party result websites available shortly. Punjab PSEB class 5th result live updates

PSEB 5th Class Result 2023: How to check Punjab Class 5 results at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab Board Class 5 Board Examination 2023 was conducted in the state from February 27 to March 6, 2023. The Board conducted the practical examinations for Class 5 from March 20 to March 22, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

PSEB 5th Class Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of PSEB.