PSEB class 5th result live: Results declared, link to be out tomorrow at 10 am

Apr 06, 2023 07:15 PM IST

PSEB class 5th result has announced at 3 pm today at www.pseb.ac.in.

PSEB class 5th Results releasing by 3 pm at pseb.ac.in
PSEB class 5th Results releasing by 3 pm at pseb.ac.in
HT Education Desk
The Punjab School Education Board (BSEB) has released the results for Class 5 at 3 pm today. The result will be available on the official website at pseb.ac.in.The written examinations were conducted by the Board between February 24 and March 4, 2023.

The result will be announced through a press conference. Dr Virinder Bhatia, vice chairman of the Punjab School Education Board, will virtually announce the results.

To know the latest updates candidates are advised to follow the live updates.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 06, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th exam result: Supplementary exam in two months

    The supplementary examination of the students who could not clear the exam would be conducted within two months. While 355 girls out of 137279 and 545 boys out of the 156558 could not clear the exam.

  • Apr 06, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result out: Link will be available tomorrow

    According to the board's announcement, the results will be made available on April 7 at 10 am on the websites www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com.

  • Apr 06, 2023 05:26 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result out: Check toppers list

    The class V test results for the Punjab School Education Board were released today, and Jaspreet Kaur and Navdeep Kaur from Government Primary School Ralla Kothe in Mansa took first place. Both students from the Shri Hargobind Sahib Senior Secondary School in the Faridkot village of Bhana, as well as Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal, received 100% on the exam.

  • Apr 06, 2023 04:46 PM IST

    PPSEB class 5th result: Barnala district topped

    Barnala district topped among all the districts with 99.86 per cent. The students who came first have been declared on the basis of age. The youngest candidates who scored 100 per cent marks have been declared in the first place.

  • Apr 06, 2023 04:32 PM IST

    Punjab 5th Class Result 2023: Girls performed better than boys 

    This year, girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 99.74 per cent and boys  overall pass percentage of 99.65 per cent. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 04:25 PM IST

    Punjab Class 5 Result: Details about supplementary exam 

    The supplementary examination of the students who could not clear the Class 5 board exam would be conducted with in coming two months. While 355 girls out of the 137279 and 545 boys out of the 156558 could not clear the exam.

  • Apr 06, 2023 04:22 PM IST

    PSEB 5th Class Result 2023: Link to be available tomorrow 

    PSEB 5th Class Result 2023 link will be available on April 7, 2023 at 10 am on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    Punjab Board Class 5 Result 2023: Link not activated yet 

    Punjab Board Class 5 Result 2023 direct link has not been activated yet. Keep checking the official website to check results. 

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: No re-evaluation for class 5th 

    The PSEB official said, "There will be no provision for re-evaluation for Class 5 students now".

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:41 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: 99.69 overall pass percentage

    Overall pass percentage: 99.69%

    Pass percentage of girls: 99.74%

    Pass percentage of boys: 99.65%

     

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:39 PM IST

    PSEB class 10th result: 10 transgender apperd for exam

    This year a total of 10 transgender students have appeared for the examination. All 10 candidates passed the exam PSEB class 5th exam.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: Toppers list

    Jaspreet Kaur

     Navdeep Kaur 

     Gurnoor Singh Dhaliwal

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:34 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: Girls over performed boys

    Girls outperformed boys this year by 99.74%, and 99.65% of boys passed the test.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:27 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: 292947 candidates passed

    This year a total of 293847 candidates have appeared for the class 5th examination of which a total of 292947 candidates have passed the examination.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:24 PM IST

    PSEB 5th class result: 99.69 % passed

    This year over 99.69% candidates have passed the class 5th examination.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:22 PM IST

    Punjab Board: Class 5th result announced

    The PSEB chairperson Dr. Satbir Bedi and the Vice Chairman Varinder Kumar Bhatia has announced the class 5th result.Follow for updates.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:17 PM IST

    Punjab class 5th result: Toppers list soon

    PSEB will soon announce the class's 5th toppers list. Foe updates follow the blog.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:15 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: Results at pseb.ac.in

    Students who have appeared for Class 5 board examination in the state can check the result on the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in, once its out.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:14 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: Steps to check the result

    Visit the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

    Click on Punjab PSEB Class 5 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 06, 2023 03:08 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: How to check 

    To know how to check PSEB class 5th result 2023 click here

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:58 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: Result soon at pseb.ac.in

    The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the results for Class 5 at 3 pm today at the press conference. The result will be announced by PSEB chairperson Dr. Satbir Bedi and the Vice Chairman Varinder Kumar Bhatia.

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:36 PM IST

    Punjab class 5th result: Where to check

    The Punjab PSEB class 5th result will be available at www.pseb.ac.in.

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:31 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result today: Exam dates

    The Punjab  PSEB Class 5 exams were conducted from February 24 to March 4.

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:25 PM IST

    PSEB class 5th result: Know how to check

    Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

    Step 2: Click on the class 5th result link

    Step 3: Key in your roll number and password.

    Step 4:Your score card will be available on the screen

    Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

  • Apr 06, 2023 02:23 PM IST

    PSEB result 2023: Punjab class 5th result releasing today

    The Punjab School Education Board (BSEB) will release the results for Class 5 at 3 pm today, April 6.

PSEB class 5th result live: Results declared, link to be out tomorrow at 10 am

