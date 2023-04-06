PSEB class 5th result live: Results declared, link to be out tomorrow at 10 am

The Punjab School Education Board (BSEB) has released the results for Class 5 at 3 pm today. The result will be available on the official website at pseb.ac.in.The written examinations were conducted by the Board between February 24 and March 4, 2023.

The result will be announced through a press conference. Dr Virinder Bhatia, vice chairman of the Punjab School Education Board, will virtually announce the results.

To know the latest updates candidates are advised to follow the live updates.