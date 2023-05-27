Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 declared: Steps to check Punjab Board 10th result

PSEB Class 10 Result 2023 declared: Steps to check Punjab Board 10th result

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2023 08:10 AM IST

PSEB class 10th result 2023 declared: Candidates can check the class 10th results at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB 10th Result 2023 on May 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Board Class 10 board examination can check their results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB class 10th result live.

The Class 10 board exam was conducted this year from March 24 at various exam centres across the state. Around 3 lakh students have appeared for PSEB Class 10 board examination in the state.

Direct link to check results here

Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2023: Steps to check the result

To check the PSEB class 10th result follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

Click on Punjab Board Class 10th result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

