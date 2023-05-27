Home / Education / Board Exams / Punjab Class 10th Result 2023 out, here's link to check PSEB 10th result

Punjab Class 10th Result 2023 out, here's link to check PSEB 10th result

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2023 08:06 AM IST

Candidates can check the results through the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Punjab School Education Board has announced PSEB 10th Results 2023 on May 26, 2023, at 11.30 am. Candidates who have appeared for Punjab Class 10 board examination can check the results through the official site of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB class 10th result 2023 live.

This year PSEB Class 10 board examination was conducted from March 24 to April 20, 2023. Over 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the PSEB Class 10 board examination this year.

PSEB class 10th result direct link

PSEB 10th Results 2023: How to check

To check the PSEB class 10th results 2023 follow the steps given below:

Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the PSEB class 10th result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

