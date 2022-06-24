PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 Date: Punjab Board 12th result tentatively on June 30

Punjab School Education Board will likely declare PSEB Class 12 Result 2022 Date on June 30, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations can check the Punjab Board 12th results on the official site of PSEB on pseb.ac.in. PSEB Secretary Janak Raj Mehrok has confirmed the news to HT Digital.

However, in May, a senior Board official while speaking to HT Digital had already confirmed that PSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will be announced in last week of June 2022.

The Class 10 board examination was conducted from April 29 to May 19, 2022 and Class 12 board examination was conducted from April 22 to May 23, 2022. The examination paper duration was 1.30 hours, 2 hours, 2.30 hours and 3 hours, as per the subject requirements. The Class 10 board exam was started at 10 am and Class 12 board exam was started at 2 pm.

This year around 3 lakh students have appeared Class 12 board examination in the state.

In 2021, the examination was cancelled due to COVID19 and the result was based on the internal assessment. Class 12 result was announced on July 30, 2021 and the overall pass percentage was 96.48%. Class 10 result was declared on May 18, 2021 and the overall pass percentage was 99.93 percent.

