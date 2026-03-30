Punjab School Education Board will release PSEB Class 5th Result 2026 likely soon. Students who have appeared for the Class 5 examination can check the Class 5 results when announced on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 5th 2026: When will Punjab Board 5th class results release? check past trends

The results for Class 5th can also be checked on third-party result websites. Students will need their name or roll number to check their results and download the mark sheet.

The Class 5 examination was held from March 6 to March 12, 2026.

The PSEB Class 5 results are expected to be out likely soon. As per TOI report, the results will be announced by first week of April. However, there is no official confirmation to it.

The PSEB Class 5 result will be announced at the press conference, which will be conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the toppers' names, pass percentages, district-wise pass percentages, and gender-wise details will be shared at the press conference.

In last few years, the results were announced in April. Check out the past trends details here.

In 2025, PSEB Class 5 results were announced on April 9. A total of 300575 students appeared for the Class 5 examination, out of which 299204 candidates passed. The overall pass percentage was 99.54%. 1710 candidates were held.

In 2024, the PSEB 5th result was announced on April 1 and the scorecard was released on April 2. The overall pass percentage was 99.84%.

In 2023, the Punjab Board Class 5 result was announced on April 6 and the scorecard was out on April 7. This year the pass percentage was 99.69%.

In 2022, the Punjab Board 5th result was declared on May 6 and the scorecard was shared on website on May 7. The overall pass percentage was 99.57%.

PSEB Class 5th 2026: How to check results Students who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official site of PSEB on pseb-ac.in.

2. Click on PSEB Class 5 Result 2022 link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSEB.